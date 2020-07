'Expect the unexpected': Maple Leafs eager to see what NHL bubble life has in store Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Like the league's other 23 teams set to embark on a sprint that could see the Stanley Cup awarded in early October — more than 365 days after the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season began — the Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to head into the great unknown of bubble life. 👓 View full article

