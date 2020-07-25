Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras formatOzuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format

 NEW YORK (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tying homer off shaky closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @E10Sports: Teams certainly taking advantage of the new extra innings format. #MLB #Braves https://t.co/xFk841Hwyg 6 days ago

E10Sports

Eric Johnson Teams certainly taking advantage of the new extra innings format. #MLB #Braves https://t.co/xFk841Hwyg 6 days ago

Homerunbot1

BaseballMatrix "Ozuna Homers Off Díaz, Braves Beat Mets in New Extras Format" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/EpGPXCOKwb 6 days ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Free-agent prize Marcell Ozuna introduced himself to new fans back in Atlanta with a big swing when it counted most… https://t.co/1EiHdos0Ba 6 days ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Ozuna Homers Off Díaz, Braves Beat Mets in New Extras Format" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Xv9PzqT0sz 6 days ago

fundswift

FundSwift New post (Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format | Professional) has been published on FUNDSW… https://t.co/pyI7f0DVdW 6 days ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News Free-agent prize Marcell Ozuna introduced himself to new fans back in Atlanta with a big swing when it counted most. https://t.co/b2o2cF91Ec 6 days ago

RTDNEWS

Times-Dispatch NEW YORK — Free-agent prize Marcell Ozuna introduced himself to new fans back in Atlanta with a big swing when it c… https://t.co/8hLS9b0lxt 6 days ago