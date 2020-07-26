Global
Mets' closer Edwin Diaz blows it in Saturday's loss to Braves
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Mets' closer Edwin Diaz blows it in Saturday's loss to Braves
Sunday, 26 July 2020 (
16 minutes ago
)
Diaz struggled badly for the Mets in 2019
