Raptors Uprising claim 2nd straight NBA 2K League Tournament title Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Raptors Uprising GC dispatched Wizards District Gaming on Saturday to win The Turn — a $260,000 US esports tournament. Toronto won Game 1 of the best-of-three final 56-51, then eked out Game 2 against Wizards DG 54-51. 👓 View full article

