David Bell says the bullpen will get more opportunities Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

David Bell didn't have harsh words for his bullpen after losing to the Tigers 6-4, and believes they will find their groove soon. David Bell didn't have harsh words for his bullpen after losing to the Tigers 6-4, and believes they will find their groove soon. 👓 View full article

