UFC Fight Island 3: Dan Hardy screamed at referee Herb Dean for not stopping Jai Herbert knockout sooner

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Referee stoppages are a delicate thing in MMA, but there is little denying Herb Dean got at least one wrong at Fight Island three on Saturday night. Exciting British prospect Jai Herbert was making his UFC debut against the veteran Francisco Trinaldo in the final prelim of the night and he was equipping himself very […]
