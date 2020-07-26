UFC Fight Island 3: Dan Hardy screamed at referee Herb Dean for not stopping Jai Herbert knockout sooner Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Referee stoppages are a delicate thing in MMA, but there is little denying Herb Dean got at least one wrong at Fight Island three on Saturday night. Exciting British prospect Jai Herbert was making his UFC debut against the veteran Francisco Trinaldo in the final prelim of the night and he was equipping himself very […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker



UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 16:57 Published on June 25, 2020

Tweets about this