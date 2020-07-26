Global  
 

David Silva’s most magical moments in a Manchester City shirt as Premier League bids farewell to a legend after ten years of brilliant service

Sunday, 26 July 2020
David Silva will bring an end to his glorious Manchester City career today. The veteran Spanish playmaker will make his final Premier League appearance for City against Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. Nicknamed the ‘Magician’ for his consistently influential displays, Silva has been at the heart of all City’s modern successes since signing from Valencia […]
 Pep Guardiola says Man City will always be grateful for David Silva’s 'extraordinary' contribution, ahead of his last Premier League game for the club.

