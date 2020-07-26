Global  
 

Marcelo Bielsa for Barcelona? Lionel Messi wants Leeds United manager to take over at the Camp Nou

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Lionel Messi wants Marcelo Bielsa to become Barcelona’s new manager. Bielsa has secured legendary status at Leeds United having led the Whites back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. The Argentine appears happy in Yorkshire and it would be a surprise if he were to depart before their top-flight return. But Bielsa is […]
