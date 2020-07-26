Marcelo Bielsa for Barcelona? Lionel Messi wants Leeds United manager to take over at the Camp Nou Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lionel Messi wants Marcelo Bielsa to become Barcelona’s new manager. Bielsa has secured legendary status at Leeds United having led the Whites back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. The Argentine appears happy in Yorkshire and it would be a surprise if he were to depart before their top-flight return. But Bielsa is […] 👓 View full article

