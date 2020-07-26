Global  
 

Sassuolo have FOUR goals disallowed in Serie A defeat to Napoli (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Napoli beat Sassuolo by 2-0 in Naples in the Serie A on Saturday, with Elseid Hysaj opening the scoring early and Allan wrapping the victory up in the final minute.  Interestingly enough, the visitors scored no less than four goals in between those two, only to see them all disallowed for offside. Sassuolo’s four disallowed […]

