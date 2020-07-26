Man United consider Kingsley Coman as Sancho alternative Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester United are considering a move for Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich, should their pursuit of Jadon Sancho of Borussa Dortmund fail, according to The Athletic. Initial discussions about a potential move for the French winger have already been held. Sancho remains United’s primary target when it comes to signing a wide forward, but everything […]



