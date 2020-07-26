Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United consider Kingsley Coman as Sancho alternative

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Manchester United are considering a move for Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich, should their pursuit of Jadon Sancho of Borussa Dortmund fail, according to The Athletic. Initial discussions about a potential move for the French winger have already been held. Sancho remains United’s primary target when it comes to signing a wide forward, but everything […]

The post Man United consider Kingsley Coman as Sancho alternative appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd hold Kingsley Coman talks with star ‘keen’ on Old Trafford transfer

Man Utd hold Kingsley Coman talks with star ‘keen’ on Old Trafford transfer Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has been linked with a move to Manchester United as an alternative option to Jadon Sancho
Daily Star

What Man Utd interest in Kingsley Coman means for Jadon Sancho summer transfer

 Manchester United are now understood to be targeting Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman - so what does that means for their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon...
Daily Star

Man Utd stance on Kingsley Coman transfer and 'Plan B' summer explained

 Manchester United are eyeing a loan deal for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman as a backup plan in the event that the cannot sign Jadon Sancho
Daily Star


Tweets about this