Tottenham to bid £10m for Callum Wilson if Bournemouth are relegated today Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Tottenham will make a move for Callum Wilson if Bournemouth are relegated on Sunday, according to reports. The Cherries’ five-year spell in the Premier League will come to an end if they fail to better the results of Watford and Aston Villa. The Sun say Wilson, who has scored just eight goals this season, is […] 👓 View full article

