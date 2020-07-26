Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Former Maple Leaf Eddie Shack dies at 83
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Former Maple Leaf Eddie Shack dies at 83
Sunday, 26 July 2020 (
11 minutes ago
)
Eddie Shack, one of the NHL's most colourful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
John Lewis
Donald Trump
Peter Green
Fleetwood Mac
Coronavirus disease 2019
Regis Philbin
Selma, Alabama
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Portland, Oregon
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hurricane Hanna
John Saxon
Enter The Dragon
100 Days
Mick Jagger
Hurricane Douglas
WORTH WATCHING
Selma bids farewell to John Lewis
US election - 100 days to go: Trump polling six points behind Biden
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73
Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88