Everton legend Leighton Baines retires from football after 18-year career Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football. The former England left-back, 35, made 420 appearances for Everton after joining for £6million from Wigan in 2007. In that time, he scored 39 goals and registered 67 assists for the Toffees. Baines’ final match came as a 70th-minute substitute against Bournemouth on Sunday. He wore the […] 👓 View full article

