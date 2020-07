Adams helps Southampton recover to beat Sheffield United 3-1 Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Che Adams scored twice to inspire Southampton to come from behind for a 3-1 win against his former club Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League Che Adams scored twice to inspire Southampton to come from behind for a 3-1 win against his former club Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League πŸ‘“ View full article