Adams helps Southampton recover to beat Sheffield United 3-1
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Che Adams scored twice to inspire Southampton to come from behind for a 3-1 win against his former club Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday. Play got off to a scrappy start at St Mary’s, where the pre-game focus was on Southampton forward Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s […]
