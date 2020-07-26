You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival



Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Che Adams brace lifts Southampton to victory over former club Sheffield United Che Adams’ brace inspired Southampton to an impressive 3-1 comeback victory against his former club Sheffield United as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men ended the...

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago



Adams helps Southampton recover to beat Sheffield United 3-1 Che Adams scored twice to inspire Southampton to come from behind for a 3-1 win against his former club Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League

FOX Sports 24 minutes ago



Southampton vs Sheffield United result: Che Adams brace hands Saints final-day victory over Blades Southampton 3-1 Sheffield United: Visitors led at half-time but slipped to defeat as the hosts found another level in the second half

Independent 3 hours ago





