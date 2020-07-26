Global  
 

Swansea star Andre Ayew makes up for penalty miss with winner vs 10-man Brentford in Championship play-off semi-final first leg tie

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Andre Ayew made up for his penalty miss by netting a late winner in Swansea’s 1-0 victory over Brentford in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final tie. David Raya had thwarted the Ghana forward from the spot in the 64th minute after Liverpool loanee was fouled by Pontus Jansson. However, the game turned […]
