Rays' Ji-Man Choi becomes switch-hitter, crushes homer in second MLB at-bat as a righty Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Choi toyed around with switch hitting in summer camp 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Shelton RT @CBSSportsMLB: Rays' Ji-Man Choi becomes switch-hitter, crushes homer in second MLB at-bat as a righty https://t.co/6GQV5wpaWo https://… 2 minutes ago CBS Sports MLB Rays' Ji-Man Choi becomes switch-hitter, crushes homer in second MLB at-bat as a righty https://t.co/6GQV5wpaWo https://t.co/oIM6YnRuyS 21 minutes ago