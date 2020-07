Gleyber Torres'Â home run, late RBI single lift Yankees past Nationals in series finale Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Torres' solo home run in the seventh inning put the Yankees on the board, and his eighth-inning liner up the middle put them ahead for good. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this