WATCH: Nelson Cruz crushes three-run blast against White Sox

Saturday, 25 July 2020
WATCH: Nelson Cruz crushes three-run blast against White SoxNelson Cruz mashed his first homer of 2020 during the Twins' 10-3 loss to Chicago.
