WATCH: Nelson Cruz crushes three-run blast against White Sox Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Nelson Cruz mashed his first homer of 2020 during the Twins' 10-3 loss to Chicago. Nelson Cruz mashed his first homer of 2020 during the Twins' 10-3 loss to Chicago. 👓 View full article

0

