You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kyle Hendricks Will Be Opening Day Starter For Cubs



In front of the other starting pitchers, Cubs Manager David Ross let Kyle Hendricks know he would be the Opening Day starter. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago How Will The Cubs And White Sox Do In A 60-Game MLB Season?



With MLB opening day season almost here, CBS2 Chicago’s Luke Stuckmeyer talks about the Cubs and White Sox’s prospects against the AL Central and NL Cental. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 05:18 Published 2 weeks ago Fans Can Buy Cardboard Cutouts Of Themselves In Stands At Sox Games; No Decision Yet On Opening Day Starting Pitcher



You may not be able to attend the White Sox opening homestand, but a reasonable facsimile of you can! Fans can submit a photo and have their cardboard cutout sit in the stands for the first three home.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this