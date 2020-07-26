Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astros lose Justin Verlander for season, lose to Mariners 7-6

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Astros lose Justin Verlander for season, lose to Mariners 7-6The Houston Astros lost their first game of the season, but that was not the news from the game. According to multiple news sources, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Roiland Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters [Video]

Justin Roiland Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Justin Roiland breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'Rick and Morty,' 'Adventure Time,' 'Gravity Falls,' 'Fish Hooks,' 'The Sarah Silverman Program.,' 'Smallfoot,' 'Krampus,'..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 20:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Astros ace Verlander done for season

 Astros ace Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, according to a report.
ESPN

Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

 HOUSTON (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks. Astros manager...
Seattle Times

Astros explode in the fifth inning to handle the Mariners 8-2

Astros explode in the fifth inning to handle the Mariners 8-2 The Houston Astros beat up the Seattle Mariners 8-2 on Opening Day. Michael Brantley led the offensive attack, going 2-3 with a home run and three RBI's. Justin...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

TIMOTHYJSPEER

TIMOTHY JAMES SPEER @TheNYYBabe2 @MattMarkusLV @xiggy89x First the Astros Lose Garret Cole and now Justin Verlander has a boo-boo Joe G… https://t.co/Ntll0HJLle 1 minute ago

Gamble_IQ

Gamble IQ Sports RT @TwitVI: Not only did the #Astros (-270) lose to the #Mariners as a heavy favorite, 7-6, but reports are Justin Verlander is out for the… 29 minutes ago

TwitVI

VegasInsider.com Not only did the #Astros (-270) lose to the #Mariners as a heavy favorite, 7-6, but reports are Justin Verlander is… https://t.co/A1oHD0lfzC 32 minutes ago

CjWieringa17

MeeDa⚾🏈🏒 @astros Tough day.. lose Justin Verlander and then take the L from the youngest team in 2020 my Seattle @Mariners ⚾ 42 minutes ago

ChrisLonghorn

Chris Donlan Astros lose today’s game and lose Justin Verlander for the season to an elbow injury...not a good day for Astros ba… https://t.co/G4kacLgqrR 44 minutes ago

MrBuddyGarrity

💎🏁Keenan Watson🏁💎 RT @Covers: Astros lose ace Justin Verlander for the 2020 season to an elbow injury. Hate Houston or not, you don’t like to see this happ… 57 minutes ago

Covers

Covers Astros lose ace Justin Verlander for the 2020 season to an elbow injury. Hate Houston or not, you don’t like to s… https://t.co/kdvDJ8xrE4 59 minutes ago

mroberson22

Matthew i don’t know if any part of this season is a good idea but i do know it felt very good to watch the mariners lose 8… https://t.co/Irahnhk1jz 2 days ago