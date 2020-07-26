Astros lose Justin Verlander for season, lose to Mariners 7-6 Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Houston Astros lost their first game of the season, but that was not the news from the game. According to multiple news sources, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. The Houston Astros lost their first game of the season, but that was not the news from the game. According to multiple news sources, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. 👓 View full article

