Covid live: Record 50,000+ infections on Sunday

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Daily Covid-19 cases in India went past 50,000 for the first time on Sunday even as the total caseload crossed 14 lakh, capping the deadliest week of the pandemic so far, when total cases grew by 28% and the death toll jumped by 19%. Stay with TOI for the latest developments
1,541 New COVID-19 Cases In Illinois Sunday

1,541 New COVID-19 Cases In Illinois Sunday

There was only one death reported Sunday, in downstate Bond County.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:17Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 20, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 20, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 397 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 4 fewer from Sunday, with 21 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 83% of..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:42Published
Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown

It comes after the territory reported 108 new infections on Sunday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Florida Overtakes New York As Second Worst-affected US State In COVID Cases

 Florida has overtaken New York as the second worst-affected U.S. state in terms of total coronavirus infections. With 12,180 people testing positive for the...
RTTNews Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Egypt records 2-month low of 603 new COVID-19 cases

 (MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt confirmed on Sunday 603 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since mid-Febr...
MENAFN.com

South Africa: Covid-19 Infections Rise to 445 433

 [SAnews.gov.za] Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus has killed 114 more people on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 6 769.
allAfrica.com


