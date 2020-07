Valentin Castellanos pads NYCFC’s lead over Toronto FC to 2-0, looks for quarterfinal berth Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Valentin Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute puts NYCFC in a 2-0 lead against Toronto FC in the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament.

