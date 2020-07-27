Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish next season

The Sport Review Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC are the favourites to win the Premier League title again next season ahead of Manchester City. The Reds have been the standout team in the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men earning lots of praise for their solid performances throughout the campaign. Liverpool FC lifted the Premier […]

The post Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish next season appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Who will challenge Liverpool next season? [Video]

Who will challenge Liverpool next season?

The Sky Sports football pundits assess who will be challenging for the Premier League title next season. 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:22Published
Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations [Video]

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations

Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Man City told to pay €120m to sign Gimenez from Atletico

 Manchester City are reportedly on the hunt for a number of reinforcements as they seek to take the Premier League title back from Liverpool next season....
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this