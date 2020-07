Thomas Hasal's heroics not enough for Whitecaps as Sporting KC advances to quarterfinals on PKs Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The Vancouver Whitecaps came in as massive underdogs in tonight's game against Sporting Kansas City. They fought for a draw through 90 minutes, weathering a total of 29 shots, but eventually lost in penalties. Third-string goalie Thomas Hasal had a clean sheet and 7 total saves. The Vancouver Whitecaps came in as massive underdogs in tonight's game against Sporting Kansas City. They fought for a draw through 90 minutes, weathering a total of 29 shots, but eventually lost in penalties. Third-string goalie Thomas Hasal had a clean sheet and 7 total saves. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Thomas Hasal’s heroics not enough for Whitecaps as Sporting KC advances to quarterfinals on PKs The Vancouver Whitecaps came in as massive underdogs in tonight's game against Sporting Kansas City. They fought for a draw through 90 minutes, weathering a...

FOX Sports 45 minutes ago





Tweets about this