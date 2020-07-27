|
Arsenal offer Barcelona Guendouzi for Coutinho
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
According to Sport, Arsenal have offered Barcelona a swap deal which would see Matteo Guendouzi leave north London to join the Catalans and Philippe Coutinho move the other way. The Gunners are still sweating over the imminent return of Dani Ceballos to Real Madrid at the end of the month and they’re reportedly working hard […]
