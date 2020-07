Hearts & Partick Thistle relegations confirmed by arbitration panel Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Hearts and Partick Thistle will be in the Scottish Championship and League One respectively this season after an arbitration panel decided not to overturn their relegations. 👓 View full article



