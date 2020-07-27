|
Pep Guardiola will let Man City squad pick new captain AGAIN with current skipper David Silva to leave Etihad Stadium at end of the season
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola will let his Manchester City players choose David Silva’s successor as captain. Silva featured in his 309th and final Premier League match for City on Sunday as they romped to a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich. Kevin De Bruyne is believed to be the favourite for the role, with Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero also […]
