Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola will let Man City squad pick new captain AGAIN with current skipper David Silva to leave Etihad Stadium at end of the season

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola will let his Manchester City players choose David Silva’s successor as captain. Silva featured in his 309th and final Premier League match for City on Sunday as they romped to a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich. Kevin De Bruyne is believed to be the favourite for the role, with Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero also […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep grateful for 'extraordinary' Silva

Pep grateful for 'extraordinary' Silva 00:22

 Pep Guardiola says Man City will always be grateful for David Silva’s 'extraordinary' contribution, ahead of his last Premier League game for the club.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Silva: I'll miss everything about City [Video]

Silva: I'll miss everything about City

David Silva talks about his time at Manchester City after playing his last game for the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published
David Silva's fond farewell [Video]

David Silva's fond farewell

David Silva played his last Premier League game for Manchester City and shares his thoughts on his successful 10-year stay at the Etihad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:34Published
Pep: Norwich defeat showed our inconsistency [Video]

Pep: Norwich defeat showed our inconsistency

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's defeat to Norwich earlier this season highlighted his side's inconsistency, and insists there's still a lot to play for against the Canaries on the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Pep Guardiola will let Man City squad pick new captain AGAIN with current skipper David Silva to leave Etihad Stadi… https://t.co/RTn3TMXtfL 12 minutes ago

nwobupraise_

ebube RT @FFScout: 🗣️ Pep Guardiola says that this weekend's game against Norwich City will form part of his judgement for the Real Madrid match… 3 days ago

BerryBoy1983

Andrew Berry @thesackrace @FutballTweets Wilder, Wilder and Guardiola. People will argue City have been ok this year but when yo… https://t.co/DLN8IOfIQZ 3 days ago

FFScout

Fantasy Football Scout 🗣️ Pep Guardiola says that this weekend's game against Norwich City will form part of his judgement for the Real Ma… https://t.co/Qtf217fG0o 3 days ago