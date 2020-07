Jadon Sancho transfer: Manchester United have £89m bid rejected and prepare new offer with Borussia Dortmund demanding £109m Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Manchester United have had an £89million bid for Jadon Sancho rejected, reports claim. The Red Devils are said to now be preparing a second offer for their top summer target, who enjoyed an excellent season in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. Sancho scored 20 goals and created a further 20 in only 44 games throughout 2019/20, […] 👓 View full article