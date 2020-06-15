You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Top 8 Highest-Earning NFL Wide Receivers in 2020



Many NFL wide receivers are household names thanks to fantasy football, but how much do they actually make? GOBankingRates breaks down the top earners by their 2020 cap hit. Credit: GOBankingRates Duration: 01:19 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this 🃏Jokester🃏 RT @yellow815: Exactly but Keenan Allen the only one that complains about everything, Madden ratings, NFL Top 100, and who car is faster. 1 minute ago Yellow Boiii Exactly but Keenan Allen the only one that complains about everything, Madden ratings, NFL Top 100, and who car is… https://t.co/Iau9QWZKdw 3 minutes ago Matt Albrecht RT @ProFootballTalk: Keenan Allen complains about Top 100 ranking, Mike Evans fires back https://t.co/Guzq1Un7hn 11 minutes ago ProFootballTalk Keenan Allen complains about Top 100 ranking, Mike Evans fires back https://t.co/Guzq1Un7hn 22 minutes ago Gossip Doogs I see we’ve reached the time of year when Keenan Allen complains about WR rankings again 37 minutes ago