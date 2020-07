You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season



Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:45 Published on June 19, 2020 Shannon Sharpe: Kyrie can not question LeBron's leadership with players coalition



Patrick Beverley said that if LeBron decides to play, then the season would continue. And according to reports, LeBron does not think playing games will hinder the move for social change, but we still.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:29 Published on June 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season

Newsday 3 hours ago





Tweets about this