Shannon Sharpe: Lou Williams put a lot of people at risk by breaking NBA bubble protocol

The Clippers will be without Lou Williams for their first game back against the Lakers on Thursday night. Williams will need to quarantine for 10 days after he was spotted at an Atlanta gentlemen's club during an excused absence from the NBA bubble in Orlando. According to reports, Williams went to the establishment to get dinner. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Lou Williams needs to make better decisions for the greater good of the team.


