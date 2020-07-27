Global  
 

Nets star Kyrie Irving commits $1.5M for WNBA players sitting out season

CBC.ca Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheque. The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.
