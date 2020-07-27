Khedira set to leave Juventus? Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus will attempt to negotiate an early contract termination by mutual consent with midfielder Sami Khedira. For well over a year now, the 33-year-old veteran has been at the heart of great speculation regarding his future. After he didn’t leave last summer, deciding to stay on for at […]



The post Khedira set to leave Juventus? appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alkass Digital https://t.co/mufXL2FvkK: German football star Sami Khedira will leave Juventus and is expected to join one of the Q… https://t.co/OxMHmICgsL 1 week ago