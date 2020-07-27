|
Khedira set to leave Juventus?
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus will attempt to negotiate an early contract termination by mutual consent with midfielder Sami Khedira. For well over a year now, the 33-year-old veteran has been at the heart of great speculation regarding his future. After he didn’t leave last summer, deciding to stay on for at […]
