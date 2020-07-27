Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach pleaded guilty Monday to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school as recruits. Jorge Salcedo, 47, admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving TV celebrities, other wealthy parents and elite universities across the country. Salcedo was paid […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes

Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

mickyaryan1

Pradip Sharrma RT @republic_sports: Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes https://t.co/87AXw0ShHI 55 seconds ago

stloiyf

Tom Scott RT @latimes: A former UCLA men’s soccer coach has pleaded guilty to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school a… 3 minutes ago

diegornelas

Diego (Uruguayan soccer player name) RT @fox5sandiego: Former UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the college admissions scandal, the US… 9 minutes ago

ArnoJaeger

Is It election time yet? Former UCLA soccer coach Jorge Salcedo pleads guilty in college admissions scandal https://t.co/uBq17HRLs1 13 minutes ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego Former UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the college admissions scandal,… https://t.co/a2evkwKLo7 14 minutes ago