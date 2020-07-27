Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Jurgen Klopp phoned him at 3.30am to celebrate winning Premier League as Liverpool boss scoops LMA prize Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp has won the League Managers' Association's manager of the year award after guiding Liverpool to a first ever Premier League title. The Reds won their first league title since 1990 in a season that also saw them crowned world champions as they built on their Champions League success in 2018/19. The award was […]


