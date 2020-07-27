Global  
 

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Jurgen Klopp phoned him at 3.30am to celebrate winning Premier League as Liverpool boss scoops LMA prize

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has won the League Managers’ Association’s manager of the year award after guiding Liverpool to a first ever Premier League title. The Reds won their first league title since 1990 in a season that also saw them crowned world champions as they built on their Champions League success in 2018/19. The award was […]
 Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Jurgen Klopp has won the LMA manager of the year award after guiding Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years.

