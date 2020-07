White Sox manager Renteria not with team, pending tests Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests taken Monday. Before the team began a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, general manager Rick Hahn issued a statement saying Renteria woke up with a "slight cough and nasal congestion." Renteria, who […]