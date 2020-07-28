Blue Jays rack up 4 home runs, including a pair from Teoscar Hernandez, in win 4-1 over Nats Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Toronto Blue Jays got back to .500 thanks to the long ball in a win over the Nationals. Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs for the Blue Jays. The Nationals managed to get 11 hits in the loss, but only plated one in the 4-1 loss.


