Renfroe goes 3-for-5 with a homer and 4 RBI as the Rays pummel the Braves 14-5 Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Every starter for the Tampa Bay Rays crossed the plate today as they pummeled the Atlanta Braves 14-5. Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-5 with 4 RBI and a home run. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 9 batters in only 4 innings, but failed to qualify for the win. Every starter for the Tampa Bay Rays crossed the plate today as they pummeled the Atlanta Braves 14-5. Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-5 with 4 RBI and a home run. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 9 batters in only 4 innings, but failed to qualify for the win. 👓 View full article

