Blue Jays rack up 4 home runs, including a pair from Teoscar Hernandez, in win 4-1 over Nats

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Blue Jays rack up 4 home runs, including a pair from Teoscar Hernandez, in win 4-1 over NatsThe Toronto Blue Jays got back to .500 thanks to the long ball in a win over the Nationals. Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs for the Blue Jays. The Nationals managed to get 11 hits in the loss, but only plated one in the 4-1 loss.
 The Toronto Blue Jays heading to Buffalo to play the 2020 season is thought to be a “good shot in the arm” for the City of Good Neighbors. Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO and President Patrick Kaler said the region will see both immediate and long-term economic impacts.

