‘He’s a bit special’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC youngster Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold following another fine season for the 21-year-old at Liverpool FC. The right-back has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Reds over the last few campaigns under Jurgen Klopp and he played an integral role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title challenge this season. […]



The post 'He's a bit special': BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC youngster appeared first on The Sport Review.

