Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stephon Tuitt not kneeling for anthem, doesn’t care what anybody thinks

Pro Football Talk Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm Not Kneeling For The Flag' [Video]

Pittsburgh Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm Not Kneeling For The Flag'

Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive end Stephon Tuitt made his stance about kneeling during the national anthem clear in a series of tweets Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:18Published

Tweets about this

ratpac3

craig sala RT @ProFootballTalk: Stephon Tuitt not kneeling for anthem, doesn't care what anybody thinks https://t.co/ETslR8GMe0 17 seconds ago

N8tiveVirginian

Virginia Native @julibriskman How about this guy? Do you want him to leave the country too? https://t.co/IzkJLUD45S 31 seconds ago

mummsielu1

LV My love and my respect for Stephon Tuitt of the Pittsburgh Steelers for doing the right thing he’s not kneeling for… https://t.co/VYp9LvdbJM 1 minute ago

tammyrichell

Tammy Crawford RT @Sct3phxSherri: Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm not kneeling for the flag' https://t.co/Pd0EDCe0Vk 👍🇺🇸 2 minutes ago

N8tiveVirginian

Virginia Native Algonkian District residents are on the edge of their seats waiting for @julibriskman to weigh in on Stephon Tuitt.… https://t.co/TDwoVkANnG 3 minutes ago

merican_hero

Merican Hero🇺🇸 RT @briantopping66: Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm not kneeling for the flag'. He also told everyone can screw if they don't like it. Its ki… 3 minutes ago

steelerman54

Semper Fi RT @SteelBlitzburgh: Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm not kneeling for the flag' #Steelers https://t.co/anMaOsS1Px 3 minutes ago

peopletalk15

Jenn🇺🇲 Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm not kneeling for the flag' https://t.co/6kZSa9jiKh #FoxNews 5 minutes ago