Qatar to bid for 2032 Olympics Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Qatar will seek to host the 2032 Olympic Games, it said on Monday, joining a crowded field and raising questions about scorching summer temperatures and underwhelming attendances at past events. India, Australia's Queensland state, the Chinese city of Shanghai and a potential joint bid between South and North Korea are also being... 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Qatar takes step towards Olympic bid, possibly for 2032 The Olympics have never been hosted in the Middle East, and Qatar will be the first nation in the region to host the FIFA World Cup

Haaretz 23 hours ago





