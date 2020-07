You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 Players Your Club Would've REGRETTED Selling!



Manchester United must be glad they didn’t sell Nemanja Matic, who has been instrumental in them making a charge for the Champions League places in 2020, while Jordan Henderson wouldn’t be leading.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:26 Published 17 hours ago Premier League 2019/20 in pictures



Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 20 hours ago Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated



An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Football: Manchester United qualifies for Champions League; Aston Villa stay up in Premier League Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Leicester on a frantic final day of the English Premier League season this...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this