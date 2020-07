Every Aston Villa player signed under axed transfer guru Suso Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Aston Villa transfers - Here we detail every one of the 18 signings - good and bad - made under Suso's watch following his appointment at Villa Park back in October 2018. Aston Villa transfers - Here we detail every one of the 18 signings - good and bad - made under Suso's watch following his appointment at Villa Park back in October 2018. 👓 View full article