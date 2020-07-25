Global
Adam Lallana on why he chose Albion after leaving Liverpool
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Adam Lallana on why he chose Albion after leaving Liverpool
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Adam Lallana has spoken about his decision to sign for Albion.
Video Credit:
PA - Press Association STUDIO
- Published
15 hours ago
Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool
00:53
A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Dejan Lovren leaves Liverpool and Adam Lallana is close to followingthe Croat out of the Anfield exit.
Related news from verified sources
Adam Lallana: Former Liverpool star signs three-year contract with Brighton
Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has completed his move to Brighton, the Seagulls have announced. Lallana, 32, moved to Anfield from Southampton in 2014...
talkSPORT
12 hours ago
Brighton favorites to sign Adam Lallana
Brighton and Hove Albion are the front runners to sign Adam Lallana on a free transfer when his contract with Liverpool expires, according to The Times...
SoccerNews.com
3 days ago
Also reported by •
Brighton and Hove News
