Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adam Lallana on why he chose Albion after leaving Liverpool

The Argus Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Adam Lallana has spoken about his decision to sign for Albion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool

Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool 00:53

 A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Dejan Lovren leaves Liverpool and Adam Lallana is close to followingthe Croat out of the Anfield exit.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Adam Lallana: Former Liverpool star signs three-year contract with Brighton

 Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has completed his move to Brighton, the Seagulls have announced. Lallana, 32, moved to Anfield from Southampton in 2014...
talkSPORT

Brighton favorites to sign Adam Lallana

 Brighton and Hove Albion are the front runners to sign Adam Lallana on a free transfer when his contract with Liverpool expires, according to The Times...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News

Tweets about this