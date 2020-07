You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fins Players Report To Facility For Start Of Training Camp



CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports rookies and veterans alike are hoping to get training camp off to a safe start. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:59 Published 12 hours ago MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements



[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 12 hours ago Coronavirus Outbreak Strikes Miami Marlins



Joe Holden has the latest details. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:25 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare' Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago





Tweets about this