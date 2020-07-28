|
Aston Villa slap huge £80million price tag on Manchester United transfer target Jack Grealish after securing Premier League survival
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Aston Villa have reportedly slapped an £80million price tag on Jack Grealish. The Villa captain and boyhood fan helped keep his club in the Premier League by scoring in a 1-1 draw at West Ham on the final day of the season. He has an enjoyed an impressive season on Villa’s return to the top-flight, […]
