Jan Vertonghen EXCLUSIVE: Defender says he will miss Tottenham family and supporters and reveals future plans will be confirmed ‘sooner rather than later’
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Jan Vertonghen joined talkSPORT to bid farewell to the Tottenham family following his departure from Spurs after eight years. Vertonghen, the Belgium defender, is now a free agent having left the north Londoners at the expiration of his contract when the 2019/20 season came to an end. He made 315 appearances for Tottenham over an […]