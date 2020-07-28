Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jan Vertonghen EXCLUSIVE: Defender says he will miss Tottenham family and supporters and reveals future plans will be confirmed ‘sooner rather than later’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Jan Vertonghen joined talkSPORT to bid farewell to the Tottenham family following his departure from Spurs after eight years. Vertonghen, the Belgium defender, is now a free agent having left the north Londoners at the expiration of his contract when the 2019/20 season came to an end. He made 315 appearances for Tottenham over an […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Should players out of contract refuse to play? [Video]

Should players out of contract refuse to play?

Alan Smith has sympathy for players faced with the dilemma of playing despite being out of contract at the end of this month, including Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this